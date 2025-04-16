© 2025 Texas Public Radio
'Jazz in the Garden' in San Antonio's Japanese Tea Garden is set for May 16

Texas Public Radio | By Jack Morgan
Published April 16, 2025 at 4:55 PM CDT
the Fellowship & Gerry Gibbs
Courtesy photo
/
Oscar Moreno
The Fellowship & Gerry Gibbs

The Japanese Tea Garden was once a quarry, and as such, was a barren wasteland. Parks Supervisor Ray Lambert transformed it into a garden with ornate stone bridges, a towering waterfall, and intricate landscaping.

The San Antonio Parks Foundation’s Mary Jane Verette said the serene space isn't just for contemplation — it’s also a great place to listen to live jazz.

Buttercup
1 of 3  — Screenshot 2025-04-16 154013.jpg
Buttercup
Courtesy photo / Oscar Moreno
Eddie & The Valiants
2 of 3  — Screenshot 2025-04-16 154055.jpg
Eddie & The Valiants
Courtesy photo / Oscar Moreno
Claire Rousay
3 of 3  — Screenshot 2025-04-16 154153.jpg
Claire Rousay
Courtesy photo / Oscar Moreno

“We are now going into our eighth year of a series called Jazz in the Garden that is a collaboration with Trinity University's radio station KRTU, and we bring free jazz ... three in the spring and three in the fall each year,” she explained.

This event in May is the last of the three spring Jazz in the Park events, and it runs from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. “It's May the 16th, and that will be Dan Carrillo,” she said. “He's a guitarist, and he has a jazz band ... his specialty is guitar.”

Arts & Culture
San Antonio jazz events combine music's beauty with Japanese Tea Garden's serenity
Jack Morgan
The Jazz in the Garden series of free concerts begins on Sept. 20.

The music is a big reason for being there, but Verette said the surroundings are relaxing, and food and drink are available.

“More than anything, it's an opportunity to relax, listen to some good music, enjoy a beautiful space, and you're also have the opportunity to have a drink or two, and buy some food, if you like,” she said.

An enormous gazebo with koi pond
1 of 3  — 2867255461_6dc312e8b0_k.jpg
An enormous gazebo with koi pond
Jack Morgan / TPR
A waterfall with stone bridges and koi ponds
2 of 3  — 51305154549_0e70621f5f_o.jpg
A waterfall with stone bridges and koi ponds
Jack Morgan / TPR
An enormous stone gazebo overlooks a koi pond.
3 of 3  — 33311119988_44bf3eb216_k.jpg
An enormous stone gazebo overlooks a koi pond.
Jack Morgan / TPR

The Jingu House restaurant on site supplies those who come with food and drink as the band plays under the enormous stone gazebo overlooking koi ponds of the 5-acre park.

“You can bring a blanket, can sit down in the lower part of the garden if you want,” Verette said. “The sound is great down there ... bring your own chair and just enjoy yourself.”

Admission, parking and music for the event is free.

