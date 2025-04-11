Weekend festival celebrates Poteet's 'berry, berry' sweet crop

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

About 100,000 strawberry lovers are expected to descend on tiny Poteet, about 40 minutes south of San Antonio, to celebrate the town's sweet, fruity local crop.

The Poteet Strawberry Festival Association reports the event includes live music, a rodeo, and carnival, but it's really about the strawberries.

The festival grounds at 9199 N. State Hwy 16 are open on Friday from 6 p.m. to midnight. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

A parade formally kicks off the fun at 10 a.m. in Poteet. It begins at FM 1470 and School Drive and then travels down 9th Street., Avenue H. 4th Street, and then returns to School Drive, where it ends its intersection with Horton.

The festival offers all sorts of strawberry foods and beverages, including strawberry beer, strawberry shortcake, strawberry pies, strawberry jam, and even strawberry salsa. There are straight up fresh strawberries too.

Ruth Ann Schultze at KH Farms on West Tank Hollow Road said her crop this year was "extremely good." She said strawberries can be grown in hot and dry weather that has been common in South Texas in recent years. She said strawberries grow better with irrigation and not rain.

KH Farms

It's going to be "berry, berry" warm and windy with highs around 90 and wind gusts of 25 to 30 miles per hour at times. It's going to be sunny too, so wear a hat or sunscreen.

Tickets are $15 or $20 for everyone 13 and older. There's also a 3-day pass for $50, and unlimited ride arm bands are $26.50. Tickets can be purchased online at Tickets & Deals.