How Mason 'Bric' LaDue went from the Dallas hip-hop scene to a cattle ranch near Waco

Rich Post was running late, and it was his kid’s fault.

His son had delayed their departure from the Dallas suburb of Grapevine where they were from. The son had trouble getting anywhere on time, even for something important. This was important.

It was May 30, 2015, and the Posts were on their way to Trees, a concert venue in Deep Ellum, where the younger Post was headlining a concert. Parking is scarce down there. When they arrived, Post, the father, was relieved to see that someone had saved them a spot.

He didn’t know this guy, but he liked his car – a 2015 Jaguar XJL – and he liked his tattoo – an X-ray of the bones in his arm and hand. He went by Bric Mason, and he’d set up the concert that night for Rich’s son, Austin Post – better known as Post Malone.

Post Malone is now one of the biggest musicians in the world. But in May of 2015, he was only starting to burble into hip-hop fans’ collective consciousness. He wasn’t signed to a label at that point. He hadn’t released a record. But his song "White Iverson" had gotten traction on SoundCloud – enough to sell out Trees with relative ease.

“It was just packed,” Rich Post said. “And I just remember walking through the crowd and thinking, ‘All these people are just here to see my kid do what he does.’”

Post’s set was brief even though he played “White Iverson” twice. The audience’s response was undeniable. They saw something they liked in this earnest, goofy 19-year-old, and they were going to make him a superstar.

“During that show you could see [Post’s dad and step-mom] understand the event that was happening before their eyes,” Bric said. “You could see them just have this awakening. Like, this is real. This is big. This is life-changing.”

And it was – both for the Posts, and for Bric. Post Malone is rich and famous. Bric Mason doesn’t really exist anymore.

Read the full story from Texas Standard – Rap to the Ranch: The ballad of Mason 'Bric' LaDue – here.

Copyright 2025 KUT 90.5