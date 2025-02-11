Lovebirds will marry and a new stamp will be unveiled on the Bexar County Courthouse steps

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will unveil the LOVE 2025 Forever Stamp during a mass wedding ceremony on the north steps of the Bexar County Courthouse on Friday at noon.

In a statement from USPS, Bexar County Clerk Lucy Adame-Clark and Robert D. Carr, Jr., the postmaster of San Antonio, will host the Valentine's Day ceremony. It is free and open to the public.

USPS added that the "design by graphic artist Keith Haring features the universal symbol of love — a large red heart — accented by black radiating lines. The curved scoring suggests the figures are dancing in the presence of love. Intended to evoke feelings of warmth and playfulness, the release is perfectly timed for valentines, as well as letters, greeting cards, invitations or notes of thanks throughout the year."

The stamp is part of the Love series, which began in 1973.