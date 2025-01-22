© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The DoSeum is about to throw itself a 10th birthday party

Texas Public Radio | By Jack Morgan
Published January 22, 2025 at 3:12 PM CST
The DoSeum is located on Broadway and Humphrey Avenue.
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
The DoSeum is located on Broadway and Humphrey Avenue.

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

It seems to have gone by in a flash, but The DoSeum is turning one decade old.

The DoSeum started as the Children’s Museum downtown, but then in 2015 officials built the facility at 2800 Broadway and re-branded it The DoSeum.

The DoSeum is located on Broadway and Humphrey Avenue.
1 of 4  — DoSeum_jan2025_aranda-22.jpg
The DoSeum is located on Broadway and Humphrey Avenue.
Saile Aranda / TPR
3-year-old Ren walks across the bridge from the DoSeum's wooden playground.
2 of 4  — DoSeum_jan2025_aranda-01.jpg
3-year-old Ren walks across the bridge from the DoSeum's wooden playground.
Saile Aranda / TPR
Children play in West Yard of the Big Outdoors experience.
3 of 4  — DoSeum_jan2025_aranda-04.jpg
Children play in West Yard of the Big Outdoors experience.
Saile Aranda / TPR
The DoSeum Water Works exhibit located in the Big Outdoors.
4 of 4  — DoSeum_jan2025_aranda-02.jpg
The DoSeum Water Works exhibit located in the Big Outdoors.
Saile Aranda / TPR

CEO Dan Menelly explained both what the museum has accomplished and what officials still aspire to achieve.

“It's a beautiful campus. It's about five and a half acres, and it's evenly distributed between indoor and outdoor experiences, all hands on, minds on, and we're really excited, because we've had the best luck with this community,” he said.

He noted that the museum is, to an extent, an experiment in real time to determine how best to both be a place that children learn and have a blast while they’re learning.

“We've had a great run at the DoSeum, and we're really excited for our second decade,” Menelly said. “We're focusing on capacity and culture to make sure that we grow in the right directions, and we build the right type of capacity for the city and specifically for the city's early learning ecosystem.”

Their mantra seems to be “hands-on,” because research has shown that’s the way kids learn best.

“We work in close partnership with the schools and educators in the classroom. Getting young kids ready for the future is harder work than it looks, but we love it,” he said.

The DoSeum Little Town experience includes an HEB kid's market where children can role-play grocery shopping.
1 of 4  — DoSeum_jan2025_aranda-07.jpg
The DoSeum Little Town experience includes an HEB kid's market where children can role-play grocery shopping.
Saile Aranda / TPR
3-year-old Brie Blankenship plays
2 of 4  — DoSeum_jan2025_aranda-06.jpg
3-year-old Brie Blankenship plays in the Little Town exhibit a the DoSeum.
Saile Aranda / TPR
Parents explore with their kids at the Zachry Innovation Station located on the second floor of the DoSeum.
3 of 4  — DoSeum_jan2025_aranda-17.jpg
Parents explore with their kids at the Zachry Innovation Station located on the second floor of the DoSeum.
Saile Aranda / TPR
Kids play with hand shadows
4 of 4  — DoSeum_jan2025_aranda-19.jpg
Kids play with hand shadows in the Sensation Studio exhibit at the DoSeum.
Saile Aranda / TPR

Menelly said the DoSeum appeals to a wide range of ages. “Our sweet spot is really four to eight, but the DoSeum is designed for kids really from one to 11, and we've really grown in interactive technologies,” he said.

Menelly said that they’ve designed and built a new mascot to make the DoSeum even more memorable for the families who come there. “Sandra Garcia in marketing commissioned the construction of a life-sized robot form, as I believe, in built in Europe,” he said.

When the mascot arrives, he said the museum will hold a party featuring a whole range of local mascots.

“We're excited for the kids to meet it, and in this next year, to celebrate the museum's 10th anniversary, we're hoping to have a series of meetings among the mascots of all the organizations in the city,” he said. “We can't wait for our robot to meet the Spurs coyote and all of the other mascots in the city, and we might even have a convening on campus at the DoSeum.”

Menelly said a celebration for the start of the second decade takes place at the DoSeum on the morning of Jan 28.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Arts & Culture DoseumTPRTop Storiesmuseum
Jack Morgan
Jack Morgan can be reached at jack@tpr.org and on Twitter at @JackMorganii
See stories by Jack Morgan