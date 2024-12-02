Schumann, Haydn, and a Joyful Gospel Choir

Violinist Charles Yang returns as co-host. We meet a bubbly teen violinist, a pianist with a mission to connect with audiences, and a cellist who opens up about mental health. The Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir sing us out with a performance that will have you on your feet and smiling!

PLAYLIST:

August Baik, 17, piano, from Seattle, WA: Sonata No. 60 in C, Hob. XVI:50 - Mvmt I, Allegro by Franz Joseph Haydn (1732-1809)

Emma-Grace Kim, 13, violin, from Herndon, VA: Six Duos of Robert Schumann (for 2 violins and piano), Nos. 1 & 6 by Robert Schumann (1810-1856) arr. A. d'Ambrosio with Charles Yang, violin & Peter Dugan, piano

Rishab Jain, 16, percussion, from Clarksville, MD: A Cricket Sang and Set the Sun by Blake Tyson (b. 1969)

Kyle Ryu, 16, cello, from Burke, VA: Fantasiestücke (Fantasy Pieces), Op. 73 Mvmt I "Zart und mit Ausdruck" by Robert Schumann (1810-1856

Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir, Michele Fowlin, Artistic Director, Pierce Pearson, soloist: Joy Comin' by Brent Jones (b. 1966)

Kyle Ryu, cello, Charles Yang, violin & Peter Dugan, piano: In the Garden by Charles Austin Miles (1868-1946), arr. Ryu, Yang and Duga

*BONUS TRACK* Charles Yang, violin, and Peter Dugan, piano: Ambush From All Sides, Traditional, arranged by Charles Yang and Peter Dugan

Copyright 2024 NPR