After Thanksgiving, consider shopping for a furry bundle of love
San Antonio’s Animal Care Services (ACS) is celebrating Black “Furday” this week.
ACS is cutting adoption fees for all pets in its shelters to $25 on the day after Thanksgiving.
The event will include a dozen get-acquainted yards for prospective pet parents to meet their potential future pets.
All Black “Furday” adopters will also receive a free gift along with their discounted adoption fee while supplies last.
ACS will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its main location off of Highway 151.
Adopters can check out pets ahead of time with the "Pet Search" feature at the ACS web site.
