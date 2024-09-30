Mariachi event set to go underground at Boerne's Cave Without a Name

In early December, San Antonio’s Mariachi Extravaganza will see the largest Mariachi competition in the country. But producer Cynthia Muñoz said that any fans willing to descend into a Hill Country cave will get a preview of that show on Oct. 12.

“It's our 30th anniversary of the Mariachi Extravaganza. So we're taking some of our artists, participants, winners and finalists from the extravaganza to perform at a very special venue. It's called the Cave Without a Name in Boerne,” she explained.

Visitors to Cave Without a Name descend 125 steps into the Throne Room, where the concert will take place (and then walk back up those 125 steps after the concert is done). Employees will have chairs for the attendees to sit in.

“They have a small stage set up inside the cave, and there's light and it's just a very unique and beautiful, intimate setting,” Muñoz said. “It's set up in theater style for 200 people. So it's a very intimate setting and very beautiful. And what's gorgeous about it is the acoustics. The acoustics are absolutely phenomenal.”

Jack Morgan / TPR People descend into the cave for a concert.

The guests can expect some high-end Mariachi performances. The group of performers will include competitors and some winners from last year’s Mariachi Extravaganza competition.

“It is a 90 minute show that will feature Nayelli Peña from Grulla, Texas, and also UTSA’s Mariachi Los Paisanos, which has some fabulous vocalists. The musicians in UTSA Mariachi Los Paisanos who are also former finalists from the Mariachi Extravaganza national vocal competition,” Muñoz said. “So Taytum Rangel, Osvaldo Chacon — all of them excellent, fantastic vocalists. So you can expect to see some great talent with amazing acoustics in a very unique setting inside this cave.”

Most of those performing began their Mariachi journey by taking music in one of the 200 Texas schools offering Mariachi as part of their curriculum. Those seeds were planted decades ago, and they are now bearing quality fruit.

Jack Morgan / TPR Performer Osvaldo Chacon

“The level of musicianship and voices are really some of the best in the country, and we have them right here in San Antonio, and now we will be able to expand and share that with people in the Hill Country,” she said.

The show is schedule to begin on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at cavewithoutaname.com.