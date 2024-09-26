San Antonio can adopt big dogs for free on Friday and Saturday

National Dog Week is wrapping up, and San Antonio Animal Care Services is hosting a “Big Mutts, Big Hearts” adoption special.

The shelter will offer free adoptions on all dogs weighing forty pounds or more this Friday and Saturday.

Pets adopted from the ACS shelter are always sterilized, microchipped with free registration, and vaccinated with their first round of shots.

Dog adopters can also take advantage of learning opportunities with ACS trainers for the lifetime of their new adopted pet.

Adopters can see many of the shelter’s dogs on the department’s Facebook page and at SAACS.info/PetsSearch.