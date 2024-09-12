Tucked away, San Antonio has its own magical Lourdes Grotto

There’s a place in San Antonio that few know about, that was built more than 80 years ago and was dedicated on one of the most frightening days in American history. It’s Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto and Tepeyac shrine, and despite its location near the heart of the city, it’s a quiet place.

Just two blocks off Blanco Street, about a half mile inside loop 410 underneath enormous live oaks, the grotto has been a place of peaceful place of contemplation for eight decades.

Julia Hauger, a visitor to the grotto on a recent morning in September, moved to San Antonio from Belton, TX.

“I had no idea this place existed until today. So it's beautiful, and I want to come back,” Hauger said. “I'm here to reflect and pray with my sister-in-law and my niece and nephew, and to let them run around in a place to get familiar with Mary and St. Bernadette and the story of Lourdes.”

1 of 3 — Father Hall.jpg Father Richard Hall in front of "Calvary of Christ" sculpture nearby Jack Morgan 2 of 3 — IMG_9331.JPEG San Antonio's Lourdes Grotto Jack Morgan 3 of 3 — IMG_9337.JPEG plaque showing dedication date Jack Morgan

You’ve probably heard of the Grotto at Lourdes in the far south of France. Incredibly, San Antonio has a slightly smaller-sized replica of that grotto. Though to look at it, "small" is not an adjective you’d likely use. Father Richard Hall knows the grotto well.

“A lot of parishes will have smaller, miniature little grottos of Our Lady of Lourdes, and I've been to some of those, but there's nothing in comparison to what we have here,” Father Hall said.

His job title is Missionary Oblate of Mary Immaculate, but essentially, this property is his responsibility.

“This is an exact duplicate of the one in France,” he said.

Its dimensions are incredible—it’s 50 to 60 feet across and upwards of 30 feet high. Massive live oaks grow from its sides and also shade rows of permanent benches that spread out in concentric circles from what appears to be a cave opening, and a statue of Mary.

“This is like a hidden jewel. And dedicated December 7, 1941, so that should ring a bell to a lot of older people in regards to when the shrine was dedicated,” Father Hall said.

The dedication of the grotto, and the attack on Pearl Harbor, both occurred on the same day.

1 of 3 — IMG_9326.JPEG Tepeyac shrine Jack Morgan 2 of 3 — IMG_9327.JPEG Tepeyac shrine Jack Morgan 3 of 3 — IMG_9325.JPEG benches for contemplation and vestibules for candles at Tepeyac shrine Jack Morgan

“It would have been really interesting, what kind of emotions were happening with the people, dedicating a shrine to our Blessed Mother, and yet, our country being thrown into war,” he said.

The property’s 20 or so acres are filled with a school of theology, a retirement home for priests, a gift shop and other buildings. But the grotto is clearly its center point.

Interestingly though, the backside of the grotto has a feature that the one in France doesn’t: the shrine to Our Lady of Guadalupe.

“This was developed in later years because, of course, here in San Antonio and the Hispanic culture, we have a strong dedication to our Lady of Guadalupe,” Father Hall said. “Many Hispanics and the Mexican people in particular, have a strong dedication and devotion to her. So one of our past directors, decided to make a small shrine to her in the back of Our Lady's grotto.”

Its limestone walls weave a stairway to the top. Recesses allow visitors to place candles, and benches encourage quiet contemplation. And of course, a ramp allows those who need to wheel themselves there, to do so.

“And she's also visited just as much as Our Lady of Lourdes,” he said.

At France’s grotto at Lourdes many devotees proclaim its healing powers. Father Hall says they hold healing masses at the grotto, as do many Catholic churches. He encouraged people to think of this in the context of the power of prayer and positive thinking rather than TV evangelists who bring the ailing up front for an immediate healing.

1 of 4 — IMG_9333.JPEG side view of Grotto Jack Morgan 2 of 4 — IMG_9338.JPEG stairway up the Tepeyac shrine Jack Morgan 3 of 4 — IMG_9332.JPEG front view into the "cave" at the Grotto Jack Morgan 4 of 4 — IMG_9340.JPEG nearby artwork: Calvary for Christ Jack Morgan

“The sacrament is done very solemnly. It's not something that we project out there, or point ‘this person has been healed!’ You know, ‘let's all clap and thank our wonderful Lady for healing.’ It's done very respectfully, very sacred," Father Hall said.

Julia Hauger loved discovering the grotto and said her time here won’t be her last.

“I pray for a healthy family. And like I said, I'm here with toddlers, and he's been running around, and every time we say prayer, he puts his hands together. So I was praying for him and for his future, for his sister and family,” Hauger said.

1 of 3 — Chapel Next to Grotto.jpg a small chapel next to the Grotto Norma Martinez 2 of 3 — Norma Filtered Sun.jpg always plenty of shade at the Grotto Norma Martinez 3 of 3 — Chapel.jpg chapel next to the gallery Norma Martinez

Father Hall said they hold masses and other services there several times a week, some in Spanish, some in English. Other ceremonies are held there including processions around the stations of the cross there.

The thousands who come here find a bit of peace, and some perhaps a little more.