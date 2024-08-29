San Antonio's World Heritage Festival begins on Sept. 4

In early September, the World Heritage Festival returns to San Antonio.

From Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, a variety of events celebrate the Missions, their supreme cultural and historical importance to the San Antonio community, and their singular value as a UNESCO World Heritage site -- the only site in Texas so honored.

Sept. 8 is also Organization of World Heritage Cities Solidarity Day, during which cities around the world will celebrate and reaffirm their commitment to protect and celebrate their cultural heritage.

"With the World Heritage Festival entering its ninth year, we are thrilled to celebrate our city by highlighting the significance of the five San Antonio Missions and the UNESCO World Heritage designation," said Colleen Swain, director of the City of San Antonio World Heritage Office, in a statement on Tuesday.

She added: "This one-of-kind festival continues to link us to San Antonio's past and reminds us of our responsibility to support the preservation of our heritage for future generations to enjoy."

Most events are free and open to the public. More information is available here.

On Tuesday, the City of San Antonio shared the schedule of events.

Thursday, Sept. 5

10 a.m.

National Park Service – We’re Still Here Tour

Location: Mission San Juan, 9101 Graf Rd, 78214

1 p.m.

National Park Service – Nopal y Tu: The Tour

Location: Mission San Juan, 69101 Graf Rd, 78214

6 p.m.

The Alamo – A Vision of History

Location: The Alamo, 300 Alamo Plaza, 78205

Friday, Sept. 6

10 a.m.

National Park Service – We’re Still Here Tour

Location: Mission San Jose, 6701 San José Drive, 78214

11 a.m.

National Park Service - We’re Still Here Tour

Location: Mission Espada, 10040 Espada Rd, 78214

3 p.m.

National Park Service – Gold Star Family and Veterans Appreciation

Location: Mission San Jose, 6701 San José Drive, 78214

6:30 p.m.

World Heritage Office and Military and Veteran Affairs - Music & Movie Under the Stars

Location: Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave., 78214

Saturday, Sept. 7

7 a.m.

World Heritage Office - Tour de las Misiones

Location: Mission Park Pavilion, 6030 Padre Drive, 78214

10 a.m.

National Park Service - Junior Ranger Day

Location: Mission San Juan, 9101 Graf Road, 78214

10 a.m.

National Park Service – We’re Still Here Tour

Location: Mission San Jose, 6701 San José Drive, 78214

Sunday, Sept. 8

8 a.m.

Las Misiones - El Camino de San Antonio: Caring for Creation Mass and Walk

Location: Mission Espada, 10040 Espada Road, 78214

10 a.m.

National Park Service – It’s Still Here Tour

Location: Rancho de las Cabras, 375 Country Rd. 144, 78114