How to know if you're in a codependent relationship

Do you always fall for people who don't like you back? Do your friendships feel one-sided? Do work obligations creep into your personal life?

If you notice that your needs aren't being met or that your boundaries aren't respected in your relationships, these connections may have grown codependent.

Luckily, there are ways to break the pattern and reclaim your sense of self.

Journalist Gina Ryder explains how to spot signs of codependency in your relationships and how to forge stronger, reciprocal bonds.

