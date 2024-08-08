© 2024 Texas Public Radio
How to know if you're in a codependent relationship

Published August 8, 2024 at 10:13 AM CDT
Jasjyot Singh Hans for NPR

Do you always fall for people who don't like you back? Do your friendships feel one-sided? Do work obligations creep into your personal life?

If you notice that your needs aren't being met or that your boundaries aren't respected in your relationships, these connections may have grown codependent.

Luckily, there are ways to break the pattern and reclaim your sense of self.

Journalist Gina Ryder explains how to spot signs of codependency in your relationships and how to forge stronger, reciprocal bonds.

