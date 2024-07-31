Celebrating James Baldwin's 100th Birthday

James Baldwin is one of the most celebrated American writers of the 20th century. He wrote novels, essays, short stories, poetry, and even a screenplay. He's best known for his affecting prose, his depth of thought, and his clear moral vision for the country.

He was also a bit of a character. In interviews he's often smoking a cigarette with his legs crossed, casually calling the interviewer "baby" with a big toothy grin.

Baldwin is perhaps best known for his philosophies on race. And as an openly gay man, Baldwin also spoke about sexuality in a time when it was unheard of for many Black men to do so.

Some 40 years after his death, much of what he had to say about America continues to resonate.

This week, Baldwin would have turned 100 years old. In a moment when Democracy is at risk, when wars abroad are being protested at home, when race continues to shape American politics, what can we learn from Baldwin about this moment that's not so different from his own?

