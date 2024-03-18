The lowrider culture, which began in California, spans generations, global boundaries

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LOW RIDER")

WAR: (Singing) Take a little trip. Take a little trip. Take a little trip with me.

A MARTÍNEZ, BYLINE: Let's take that trip to Southern California in the '70s and '80s, when, as a kid, I would go with my uncles to places in L.A. where lowriders cruised the boulevards. Beautifully painted classic cars, basically rolling art installations with chrome rims and whitewall tires. From Cadillac Eldorados to Chevy Impalas, all riding low and slow, hugging the pavement set on hydraulics to let the driver raise it instantly by literally flipping a switch.

(SOUNDBITE OF HYDRAULICS PUMPING)

MARTÍNEZ: I remember asking a lowrider owner why it did that. First, his head recoiled. Then his face leaned forward in the mind and he said in an annoyed, sarcastic tone that I'll never forget - so the cops don't give me a ticket. I learned two things after that exchange - one, don't ask that guy any more questions, and two, that in 1958, the California Vehicle Code banned modifying cars so the frame is lower than the bottom of the wheel rim. By putting them on hydraulics, they'd be lowriders one second and then street-legal vehicles the next. California only last year ended a restriction that many felt targeted Mexican Americans. We went to the city of San Fernando to talk to some lowrider enthusiasts. Here's Fernando Perez - or Birdman - Elbert Morales and Cesar Ibarra.

FERNANDO PEREZ: It's, like, how I am, how we are, the way I dress, the way I walk, the way I talk, the way I look, the way my car is.

ELBERT MORALES: I recommend it for the younger kids, get into lowrider bikes and get the tradition going.

CESAR IBARRA: It's a family thing. We go out cruising with the family. It's not a hobby for me, it's my lifestyle. I grew up into this, you know, it's. - and it's something that I always followed. My youngest daughter loves it. You know, she's also looking for a car to follow her dad's footsteps. Yeah.

MARTÍNEZ: To learn more about how this lowrider culture spans generations, we called up Denise Sandoval. She's a professor of Chicana and Chicano studies at Cal State, Northridge.

DENISE SANDOVAL: It's not just involving the craftsmanship of these fantastic cars. Lowriding is something that's part of people's everyday lives where they just cruise to have fun, hang out in the park. Oftentimes in Chicano communities, people use lowriders instead of limousines for quinceaneras and weddings. Lowriders talk about it being a way of life, and it's larger than just the style of the car.

MARTÍNEZ: How are younger people adapting - if they are - to lowrider culture?

SANDOVAL: I see the culture, like, at the shows and on the streets as being multigenerational. Lowriders, they talk about it as, like, we're a lowrider family, creating space for the family to celebrate community, to celebrate the culture. And some people even say, you know, pride of being, like, Chicano. But classic cars are really expensive to buy now. These old cars can be, like, $30,000 and up.

MARTÍNEZ: Things are getting expensive in all kinds of ways. But when you got a generation of teenagers or even young adults who are trying to figure out a way to pay for college or for their student loans, or in California, find a place to live that doesn't break the bank, I would think that it might be hard to pass on this lowrider culture when it is kind of such an expensive hobby now to have.

SANDOVAL: Yeah. And I think on the other hand, I think is there's a lot of younger men and even women that are getting into the custom work of whether it be, like, painting or hydraulics. You also need to pass down the knowledge to a younger generation of craftsmen that can do that work, as well. So you see it with lowrider bicycle clubs where you see a lot of, like, young boys and even girls that are learning to sort of - the appreciation for customizing their bicycle and the teamwork. So there are aspects in the culture right now that integrate sort of the children and the younger generation into the culture.

MARTÍNEZ: If someone were to just quickly look, you know, for a video or pictures of lowriders, you usually see men around these lowriders. But women play a huge role, and have for a long time, in lowrider culture.

SANDOVAL: I think what we've seen in, like, the last, like, six, seven years is, like, a lot more women-only car clubs. And, like, some of them got their lowrider from their mom, like, their mom was a solo rider back in the day. And that's pretty cool. So...

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah.

SANDOVAL: ...I think today, women are stepping out. Some car clubs that were exclusively just for men are becoming coed. So there's a lot of changing in the, like, gender politics. They were like, we're not going to wait to be invited into these car clubs.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah.

SANDOVAL: We're just going to create our own.

MARTÍNEZ: Even though it started in California and grew around the Southwest of the United States, it has now exploded all over the world. Japan has a thriving lowrider culture, and that's just one spot.

SANDOVAL: Yeah. Lowriding definitely is global. You know, Japan has been part of the community since the '90s. And then also in, like, places like Brazil and, like, Spain and, like, Paris and Belgium, they're using their cars to express themselves, to build community and be part of this larger lowrider movement.

MARTÍNEZ: Aside from keeping something beautiful going - because the cars are beautiful - why is it important for lowrider culture to continue to grow, thrive and exist?

SANDOVAL: I think that culture is the one way that communities, particularly working-class communities, historically have created space for themselves to not just express how they want to portray their culture, but to also participate in what we call, like, American popular culture. And I see a lot of similarities with, like, lowriding and hip-hop. How these cultures emerged out of communities that were experiencing, like, segregation, racism. When you see how culture was used in the Civil Rights Movements of the '60s and the '70s, like, the music, the art - right? - it's sort of foundational to empowering us to think about not only how we should take pride in our culture, but demand equality. So I think it really speaks to the dynamic way that cultural expressions, whether it be music or cars, allow people a way to not just exist but survive and also thrive.

MARTÍNEZ: That's Denise Sandoval, a professor of Chicana and Chicano studies at Cal State University, Northridge. Denise, thanks.

SANDOVAL: Thank you.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LOWRIDER")

CYPRESS HILL: (Rapping) Coming through for real, we're Cypress Hill. Oh, baby. Got that crunk for your trunk... Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.