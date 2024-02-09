La Panadería spreads 'pan cultura' across San Antonio with Texas-sized ambition

La Panadería – the popular San Antonio bakery known for handmade bread, pan dulce and community tables – aims to double its footprint across the city in the next year.

Owners David and José Cáceres opened their first location on Broadway in 2014 inspired by their mother's baking growing up in Mexico City.

"We try to go back to the origin, to the roots of pastries and bread," David Cáceres told TPR. "For me and my brother, it's a legacy to try to keep those traditions alive."

Over the past decade, they've added locations downtown and at La Cantera. And they plan to add an additional location on Broadway this summer on the site of the former Fratello's Deli as well as another store in December in Stone Oak, which will be their largest to date.

David Cáceres says one key to their success in growing a bakery even as many are urged by their doctors to avoid baked goods has been fresh ingredients.

"Yes we are making pan dulce but we're making it better. Everything we make, we have to know all the ingredients. We don't use ingredients we can't pronounce. We don't use additives," he said. "Bread has been an important part of our lives for a few thousand years and I don't think that will disappear."

David and José Cáceres / Courtesy: La Panadería

The Cáceres brothers say they also are opening up La Panadería Express at La Cantera this summer that will serve as an on-the-go bakery.

They currently employ 150 people and plan to add 200 employees with their expansion.

“Our passion and dedication to bread cultura are what brought us to this moment,” Jose Cáceres said in a statement.

The Cáceres brothers say they are pursuing additional locations in 2025 in the Medical Center and the corridors of 1604/Culebra, and 1604/I-35.

"This expansion is more than just new stores," read the statement. "This will bring more opportunity for jobs to the great community of San Antonio and further our legacy throughout Texas and beyond for years to come.”

They say the San Antonio market that has embraced them is their priority but they are eyeing Dallas and Austin for future expansion.

