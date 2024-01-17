Free mass Valentine's Day weddings return to the Bexar County Courthouse

Couples can get married for free on the steps of the Bexar County Courthouse on Valentine's Day.

County Clerk Lucy Adame-Clark reports the tradition continues with four ceremonies between midnight to 2 p.m.

Couples will need to get their marriage licenses 72 hours before the ceremony from the county clerk's office unless they're active-duty military or have completed a state approved premarital education course.

Licensed couples can just show up to be married if a judge waives the waiting period.

The U.S. Postmaster for San Antonio—Robert Carr Jr.— will be on hand to unveil the 2024 Love Stamp.

Adame-Clark last year told Texas Public Radio even the pandemic could not stop love, based on the workload in the marriage department of her office.

“The pandemic did not really stop the marriage license department," she explained, "but it's added more this year,” referring to marriage licenses for 2023.

Dozens of couples turned out last year to get hitched.

Shweta Jain exchanged vows with Aatish Patel, who she met online.

"Well, it's Valentine's Day, and he can't forget the anniversary for the rest of his life," she told Texas Public Radio about why she chose that day to tie the knot.

Adame-Clark before last year's free ceremonies said local wedding officiants can charge anywhere from $25 to $500 to preside over a single ceremony, so she is happy to do the same for free on Valentine’s Day.

The county clerk's office holds the marriage licenses of Alamo defender James Bowie and country music legend Johnny Cash.

