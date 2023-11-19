Light the Way tradition at the University of the Incarnate Word marks the start of holiday season

The University of the Incarnate Word held its 37th annual Light the Way holiday festival Saturday night to bring one million Christmas lights to life on its campus.

Fireworks and a large crowd of students and community members marked the tradition.

“You'll walk around campus and you'll see three or four generations [of] families joining us tonight. These are people who have grown up with Light the Way. They've grown up with the lights on campus,” said Meghan Kuentz, special events manager for the university. “Some of them remember when we started back when we were in the convocation center and have grown with us as the event has grown."

Fireworks 🎆 A great end to a spectacular holiday event 🥰✨️ #LTW #UIW pic.twitter.com/xqCpkgsd8b — Jackie Velez - Texas Public Radio (@JVelez_SA) November 19, 2023

Deliliah Valladares, a UIW music therapy major and performer for the Mariachi Cardenal,couldn’t wait to participate this year. It’s her first semester as a student and performer.

“I love it. I had been coming since I was a kid before I even knew that I was going to come to UIW,” she said. “We come every year and you just either go to the festival or you just drive around and see the lights.”

This year’s Light the Way included a kids' Corner, with a train ride, cookie decorating, face painting, and a new attraction – ‘Build a Cardinal.’

Jackie Velez / Texas Public Radio Build a Cardinal at the Light the Way festival on Nov. 18, 2023.

“After the pandemic, we wanted to make sure that the littlest ones who may not have had the full Christmas experience for a few years, we want to make sure that they had a really, really good time. And then we also wanted to try something new where we had— instead of a shoppers' lane—we had a shoppers' bazaar to give our guests a little bit of something new,” said Kuentz.

Bill Thomas and Anna Hovde came to Light the Way for the first time. They brought family friend, nine-year-old Grace Alpine, who was born with a neurodevelopmental disorder.

“She has a very unusual condition called C.T.N.N B-1 syndrome. It is extremely rare,” said Thomas.

Alpine, who showed off her doggy face paint and balloon animal, filled the air with her excitement and enthusiasm.

Jackie Velez / Texas Public Radio Bill Thomas, Anna Hovde and Grace Alpine attend the Light the Way festival for the first time on Saturday Nov. 8, 2023.

“They didn’t think she would walk. They didn't think she would be verbal, and she's here today with no braces, dancing and greeting people. It's just the best way to start the holidays. The joy that she has just shines through, and she attracts people like a firefly,” said Hovde.

One of the most popular attractions at the Kids' Corner was picture-taking with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Jackie Velez / Texas Public Radio Selfies with Santa at Light the Way at the University of the Incarnate Word campus on Saturday Nov. 18, 2023.

Red Cardinal even got in on the fun of taking pictures with a family.

The night was filled with music and dance performances.

Covering #LightTheWay at University of the Incarnate Word 🎄 It's off to a great start with awesome performances! ❤️ #LTW2023 #UIW #Cardinals pic.twitter.com/kZ5eKJR8jw — Jackie Velez - Texas Public Radio (@JVelez_SA) November 18, 2023

Marching Cardinals helped with the countdown during the lighting ceremony.

Sister Yolanda Tarango with the Sisters of Charity, gave her blessing.

“May this season serve as a beacon of hope, reminding us of the importance of compassion, generosity, and understanding. As we witness the beauty of these lights. May they symbolize the light that resides within each one of us. A light that can bring joy, peace and love to the world,” said Tarango. “We pray for unity among us, understanding that in diversity, we find strength.”

The message resonated with the audience eager to take part in the comfort of this tradition.

“As we light the way, may these lights serve as a reminder of the light that guides us through the darkest of times.”

The lights on campus will be on display through January 6th.