Arts & Culture

U.S. Mint releases Jovita Idár quarter into circulation

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published August 15, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT
The tail of the 2023 quarter features a depicition of Jovita Idar with her hands clapsed. Within her body are inscriptions representing some of her greatest accomplishements and the newspapers for which she wrote.
1 of 3  — White boder 2023-american-women-quarters-coin-jovita-idar-uncirculated-reverse-768x768 (1).jpg
Jovita Idár is celebrated by the American Women Quarters Program of the United States Mint. The tail of the 2023 quarter features a depiction of Jovita Idár with her hands clasped. Within her body are inscriptions representing some of her greatest accomplishments and the newspapers for which she wrote. Image created by Artist John P. McGraw.
Courtesy of the U.S. Mint
Employees in the print shop of El Progreso newspaper. Jovita Idár is on the right (1914).
2 of 3  — jovita-idar-and-el-progresso-newspaper-employees-credit-UTSA Special Collections-TPR.jpg
Employees in the print shop of El Progreso newspaper. Jovita Idár is on the right (1914).
General Photograph Collection, UTSA Special Collections
Leonor Villegas de Magnon (left) and Jovita Idár (right) treating a person wounded during the Mexican Revolution (03-17-1913).
3 of 3  — jovita-idar-w-leonor-villegas-credit-UTSA-special-collections-TPR.jpg
Leonor Villegas de Magnon (left) and Jovita Idár (right) treating a person wounded during the Mexican Revolution (03-17-1913).
General Photograph Collection, UTSA Special Collections.

The Jovita Idár quarter officially on Monday became the ninth coin in circulation as part of the American Women Quarters Program.

Idár was a Mexican American journalist, activist, teacher, and suffragist.

She was born in 1885 in Laredo, Texas, and she wrote in-depth articles that championed for civil rights of Mexicans and Mexican Americans in the early 20th century.

She worked for La Crónica, a Spanish-language newspaper that exposed racist violence against ethnic Mexicans in Texas. She also served as a nurse for La Cruz Blanca — a voluntary infirmary service — during the Mexican Revolution.

The reverse of the coin features an image of Idár with her hands clasped and inscriptions detailing her accomplishments.

The American Women Quarters program began in 2022 and will continue through 2025 to honor the accomplishments and contributions made by women in the U.S.

The five quarters in this year's class honor Idár, African American aviator Bessie Coleman, Hawaiian educator Edith Kanaka'ole, Eleanor Roosevelt, and the first Native American prima ballerina, Maria Tallchief.

