Arts & Culture

Market Square unveils The Pass, a new urban play park under I-35

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published August 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT
The basketball court at The Pass at Market Square
1 of 4  — Market Square The Pass.JPG
The basketball court at The Pass at Market Square
Courtesy photo / City of San Antonio
Swing benches and the basketball court at The Pass at Market Square.
2 of 4  — Market Square The Pass 4.JPEG
Swing benches and the basketball court at The Pass at Market Square.
Courtesy photo / City of San Antonio
Swing benches at The Pass at Market Square.
3 of 4  — Market Square The Pass 2.JPEG
Swing benches at The Pass at Market Square.
Courtesy photo / City of San Antonio
The basketball court at The Pass at Market Square.
4 of 4  — Market Square The Pass 3.JPEG
The basketball court at The Pass at Market Square.
Courtesy photo / City of San Antonio

The City of San Antonio unveiled a new urban park near Market Square on Saturday.

The Pass at Market Square is a brightly colored space under I-35 between Dolorosa and Commerce streets, at 514 W. Commerce St.

In a statement, the city explained that The Pass offers "a basketball court, ping pong tables, swing chairs and tables [and] murals."

Photos of the space showed large circles and squares painted in vivid primary colors on the bricks, which contrasted with the drab underside of the highway above. A large fence enclosed the area.

The noontime opening ceremony included food, music, some school supply giveaways and games.

District 1 Councilmember Sukh Kaur, District 5 Councilmember Terri Castillo, Yvette Ramirez, president of the Farmers Market Tenant Association, John Jacks, director of the Center City Development & Operations, and the Spurs Coyote were all scheduled to appear.

The opening was part of Market Square’s Last Blast Summer Bash series of events.

Texas Public Radio is supported by contributors to the Arts & Culture News Desk including The Guillermo Nicolas & Jim Foster Art Fund, Patricia Pratchett, and the V.H. McNutt Memorial Foundation.

San Antonio Market Square
TPR Staff
