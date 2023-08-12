Market Square unveils The Pass, a new urban play park under I-35

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

The City of San Antonio unveiled a new urban park near Market Square on Saturday.

The Pass at Market Square is a brightly colored space under I-35 between Dolorosa and Commerce streets, at 514 W. Commerce St.

In a statement, the city explained that The Pass offers "a basketball court, ping pong tables, swing chairs and tables [and] murals."

Photos of the space showed large circles and squares painted in vivid primary colors on the bricks, which contrasted with the drab underside of the highway above. A large fence enclosed the area.

The noontime opening ceremony included food, music, some school supply giveaways and games.

District 1 Councilmember Sukh Kaur, District 5 Councilmember Terri Castillo, Yvette Ramirez, president of the Farmers Market Tenant Association, John Jacks, director of the Center City Development & Operations, and the Spurs Coyote were all scheduled to appear.

The opening was part of Market Square’s Last Blast Summer Bash series of events.