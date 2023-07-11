Flavors Of Freedom: A Juneteenth Culinary Conversation

In a captivating, moderated discussion led by Dallas Williams, four culinary panelists shared their unique approaches to celebrating Juneteenth and the importance of food in this Great SA Conversation.

Alejandra Sol Casas / Texas Public Radio /

Esteemed panelists included Adrian Lipscomb, Marcus Baskerville, Adrian E. Miller, Chef VickieV. Each showcased innovative technique in reimagining traditional dishes, while also addressing disparities both within and beyond the kitchen. The conversation explored into the significance of color the red and the effects it has in shaping the cultural and flavorful aspects of this holiday. Each panelist shed light on the historical role of food in the struggle for liberation.

Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio /

A highlight of the evening was all of the amazing food. Firstly, with Southern Grit and their delectable kabobs, the later All Things Gourmet shared amazing small plates, and to close we had delicious treats from panelist and chef, VickieV's sweet creations. The music by DJ Tee Rock was lively and upbeat, creating a festive atmosphere for everyone. The event encapsulated the rich tapestry of Juneteenth, weaving together culinary artistry, cultural heritage, and the ongoing pursuit of freedom.

