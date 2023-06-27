San Antonio Philharmonic takes the next step: hiring an Executive Director

The San Antonio Philharmonic has just named its first executive director, and it’s a name many residents already know: Roberto Treviño, who was District 1 city councilman from 2014 to 2021.

“The arts play such a critical role in the quality of life in our community,” Treviño said. “The access to world class music is so important to these musicians, to this board, and of course to our audience.”

Treviño was already on the Philharmonic board, which recently asked him to become its executive director.

For 83 years, the San Antonio Symphony was the city’s professional orchestra. But after decades of financial instability, its board dissolved it just last June.

The San Antonio Philharmonic was then formed, primarily from the musicians who had been symphony players. They have just completed their first performance season, and now have mapped out their second.

Jack Morgan / the orchestra playing at the First Baptist Church

Treviño hopes to leverage that first season to build a sustainable Philharmonic.

“My hope is to first and foremost continue the momentum that we've established with the Philharmonic,” Treviño said. “Make sure that people understand that the Philharmonic is the San Antonio Symphony that carries that 80-plus-year history.”

Treviño wants to re-introduce the Philharmonic, and in so doing hopes to widen the circle substantially to all parts of the city.

“One of the things that we've tackled, particularly this inaugural season, was making sure that we reached out to every corner of this community,” he said. “We left no one out. And education is one of our huge core values and a priority for us. And we need to spread their message.”

Treviño encourages people to buy tickets to concerts, and experience live classical music themselves. The first concert of the new season is on September 22nd.