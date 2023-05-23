Teens find out what it's like to play on the Tobin stage

The Tobin Center’s main hall has been filled with young musicians the last two days, delighting the students and their parents alike. Troy Peters is Music Director of Youth Orchestras of San Antonio, the non-profit that teaches kids more about themselves through the study and playing of music.

“Over the course of these two days, more than a thousand young musicians are going to come across the stage here at the Tobin Center,” Peters said.

The two-day event is called the YOSA Invitational, wherein YOSA throws open the Tobin doors and invites young musicians to play on stage there, and their parents and friends to watch.

“We have 20 different middle and high schools represented today. And they come from all over the San Antonio region,” he said. “So we have some from within the city, we have some from various suburbs. We have public schools, we have charter schools, we have parochial schools.”

But playing on that stage isn’t all of what makes this day especially wonderful. Tobin cameras recorded each performance, so Peters said that each school takes away something students can keep for all time.

“Every group is going to go away with a really high quality recording of their performance and great photos that they can share,” Peters said. “So a lot of groups actually end up using this as an opportunity to prepare for entering other competitions or events where they need a good recording.”

Student Andrew Sackett was especially poised for a 17-year-old. That may come from the years of diligent musical work.

“I've been playing the violin since I was in the fourth grade, so maybe eight years,” he said.

But given today’s other duties, Sackett left his violin at home today.

“Today I'll be conducting the orchestra.”

Watching him conduct, his authority wasn’t questioned by his fellow students. With YOSA, Sackett’s actually played the Tobin before.

“The Tobin Center is such an amazing way to share your emotion and your feeling and your message to so many people,” Sackett said. “I love the whole atmosphere. "And so when you when you walk onto that stage, it's a powerful and very impactful experience.”

It’s pretty impactful to the parents, too. Carina Mosclina’s daughter Julia played first violin. Carina said the impact on Julia though, isn’t just a musical one.

“Because of music, she's able to excel in a lot of subjects, especially math,” Moscilina said. "She’s more focused, more centered. And of course, she has her music.”

Mosclina said this is an experience her daughter will carry with her always.

“The Tobin is beautiful. And it's just a great experience for them to bring with them. We are very happy to be part of this invitational,” she said.

Troy Peters said the experience of playing the Tobin is a very personalized one for each one of the kids playing.

“What we want to do is open a door where they can walk through and say, ‘Oh my gosh, the world has so many more opportunities than I even imagined.’ And here's what it feels like to be a part of that,” Peters said. “And we see that in the experience they have on stage. They really are excited and having a lot of fun being out there.”

The two-day Tobin event wraps up Tuesday.

