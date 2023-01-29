© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Arts & Culture

Konshens The MC & Classically Dope wrap up San Antonio's DreamWeek with unique performance

Texas Public Radio | By Jia Chen
Published January 29, 2023 at 8:22 PM CST
TPR Konshens.jpg
Tori Pool
/
TPR
From left: Derek Maseloff (piano), Katherine McCarthy (cello), Ivan Mendoza (viola), Owen Nicholas Brown (violin), Konshens The MC (lead vocalist), JenKeong Wang (clarinet), and Erica Spear (flute).

Konshens The MC and Classically Dope held their debut Texas performance for DreamWeek at the Malú & Carlos Alvarez Theater at TPR's headquarters on Saturday. San Antonio's own local music group MC² opened up for them.

Konshens The MC uses spoken word layered above sounds of classical instrumentation of a seven-piece ensemble, Classically Dope.

"It's geared towards change, inspiration, understanding how powerful you are as an individual, the importance of being a catalyst for change," he said.

Robert and Deb Carington heard about the concert on the radio and decided to check it out.

"Interesting mix of classical and hip-hop, which is something we had never experienced. We really enjoyed it," Robert Carington said.

"The instrumentation was beautiful. I was very moved. The message was clear and very uplifting. Inclusiveness, being the change you want to be," Deb Carington said.

Attendee Yolanda Rodriguez came with her young son.

"I really enjoyed hearing the classical music together. My son really liked watching the piano playing. Konshens The MC had great messages, very important messages that our society needs," she said.

Konshens The MC will be performing at Carnegie Hall in New York City on Feb. 12.

Jia Chen
Jia Chen is a freelance journalist and photographer for Texas Public Radio. She began with TPR working as the Bexar County selected Summer Arts Intern in 2021. Her coverage includes arts & culture, technology, politics, and more. She holds a BA in Communication from University of Texas at San Antonio and has lived in San Antonio for over 20 years.
