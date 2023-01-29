Konshens The MC & Classically Dope wrap up San Antonio's DreamWeek with unique performance

Konshens The MC and Classically Dope held their debut Texas performance for DreamWeek at the Malú & Carlos Alvarez Theater at TPR's headquarters on Saturday. San Antonio's own local music group MC² opened up for them.

Konshens The MC uses spoken word layered above sounds of classical instrumentation of a seven-piece ensemble, Classically Dope.

"It's geared towards change, inspiration, understanding how powerful you are as an individual, the importance of being a catalyst for change," he said.

San Antonio’s #Dreamweek performance by Komshens the MC & Classically Dope at Texas Public Radio @TPRCommunity @TPRNews pic.twitter.com/HoakD1edgp — Jia Chen (@jiawenc17) January 28, 2023

Robert and Deb Carington heard about the concert on the radio and decided to check it out.

"Interesting mix of classical and hip-hop, which is something we had never experienced. We really enjoyed it," Robert Carington said.

"The instrumentation was beautiful. I was very moved. The message was clear and very uplifting. Inclusiveness, being the change you want to be," Deb Carington said.

Konshens the MC & Classically Dope’s first Texas performance has the audience clapping along! — at Malú & Carlos Alvarez Theater @TPRNews @TPRCommunity pic.twitter.com/FcOLy7nwHq — Jia Chen (@jiawenc17) January 28, 2023

Attendee Yolanda Rodriguez came with her young son.

"I really enjoyed hearing the classical music together. My son really liked watching the piano playing. Konshens The MC had great messages, very important messages that our society needs," she said.

Konshens The MC will be performing at Carnegie Hall in New York City on Feb. 12.