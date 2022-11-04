Wurstfest begins 10-day run with sausage, beer, and polka

Organizers say more than 250,000 visitors are expected during the 10-day run of Wurstfest, which opens this weekend at Landa Park in New Braunfels.

Crowds can get elbow to elbow at times, so you'll have to hold to pitchers and cups of beer carefully.

Wurstfest continues its comeback from a major 2019 fire and the worst of the pandemic.

The event began in 1961 to celebrate the town's local sausage making, but today it features not only sausage, but other German foods along with beer and live polka performances.

Wurstfest Executive Director Suzanne Herbelin recommends visitors wear comfortable shoes because there is a lot of ground to cover to take in all the live musical entertainment, Wursthalle, and the beer and food vendors, who are local non-profits who use the event as their major fundraiser of the year.

There are also a number of retail vendors, selling beer mugs, hats, pins, clothing and other wares.

Musical headliners include Alex Meixner, who is known to crank out some hard rock out tunes from his accordion along with more traditional drinking songs.

Weekend tickets are $18 dollars online at Wurstfest.com or $20 at the gate. It's free to enter Monday through Thursday and there's a buy one ticket get one free ticket offer on Sundays.

If you can avoid long gate lines by purchasing tickets in advance online.

Wurstfest ends on Sunday, Nov. 13.