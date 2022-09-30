Oktoberfest opens in Fredericksburg, and pumpkin patches sprout in San Antonio

Many communities wait for the arrival of slightly cooler temperatures in the fall to host trademark events.

This weekend includes Oktoberfest in Fredericksburg. Also, pumpkin patches are sprouting around San Antonio ahead of Halloween.

Oktoberfest in Fredericksburg runs through Sunday. Highlights on Saturday include the Kraut Run and stein-hoisting contest, where entrants stick their arms straight out with a stein full of beer. The owner of the last arm to drop wins.

On Sunday, there will be a Lederhosen and Dirndl Contest, for best traditional German garb, and a yodeling contest.

Organizers said visitors can enjoy brats, wurst, potato pancakes, and funnel cakes all weekend long. There are also five stages of music, including traditional oompah music.

The beer lineup includes a wide variety of domestic, Texas, and German brands.

If you're looking for pumpkin patches, you can thump on some of the best around San Antonio.

The Bracken United Methodist Church at 20377 FM 2252 opens its monthlong pumpkin patch on Sunday.

The Universal City Pumpkin Patch at 2150 Universal City Boulevard also opens on the Oct. 3. The Bulverde United Methodist Church opens its pumpkin patch on Oct. 5. The Helotes Hills United Methodist Church opens the same day at 13222 Bandera Road.

The Thousand Oaks Bible Church Pumpkin Patch at 15801 Jones Maltsberger opens a weeklong run on Oct. 15.