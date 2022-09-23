© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing maintenance on our tower may cause brief interruptions to the KSTX and KPAC broadcast signal this week. Internet streams remain unaffected.
Arts & Culture

Luminaria set to shine brightly downtown in November

Texas Public Radio | By Jack Morgan
Published September 23, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT
Luminaria.jpg
Jack Morgan
/
artists and Yadhira Lozano (at center) at the press conference

Luminaria is less than a month away, and a recent announcement told San Antonians what to expect.

Because this is San Antonio it wasn’t just a press conference. There was a flamenco song sung by Chayito Champion.

Then two members of Piñata Protest stepped up and played a song on an accordion and a jarana. Then poet Eddie Vega stepped up to the mic and performed a poem.

It was all to cast the spotlight on Luminaria, San Antonio’s yearly nighttime celebration of the arts.

“So we invite you to the Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival 2022, Saturday, Nov. 19, from six to midnight,” said Executive Director Yadhira Lozano.

Luminaria has been staged all over downtown and on the East Side in various places. This year, its footprint will run from Travis Park to the Tobin Center area.

Alvaro.jpg
Keli Rosa Cabunoc Romero and Alvaro Del Norte

“It’s just a beautiful, welcoming space,” Lozano said. “If you’ve been to the Tobin at night, you go down to the River Walk — it’s magic. And we’re going to enhance that, just a little bit, that evening.”

Luminaria celebrates the music, dance, visual and performing artists of the city and beyond. Lozano said there will be no shortage of live music.

“Plenty, plenty, plenty of music! I’ve got four stages,” she said. “We have a stage here at the Tobin, which is a little more of our intimate sets. Then we have what we call the loud stage over by Travis Park.”

Vega.jpg
Jack Morgan
/
Eddie Vega and Chayito Champion

Lozano recommends taking VIA to get there, but she said nearby parking garages are plentiful as well.

“So this space is going to be filled, and we're all come together to help each other unite under the umbrella of all of the arts.”

Talking about it is all well and good, but she said being there beats all. “You just have to come and experience it,” she said.

TPR-Funder_arts 880x550.png
Texas Public Radio is supported by contributors to the Arts & Culture News Desk including The Guillermo Nicolas & Jim Foster Art Fund, Patricia Pratchett, and the V.H. McNutt Memorial Foundation.

Tags
Arts & Culture LuminariaTop Stories
Jack Morgan
Jack Morgan can be reached at jack@tpr.org and on Twitter at @JackMorganii
See stories by Jack Morgan