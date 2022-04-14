© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Passion Play set for Good Friday morning in downtown San Antonio

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published April 14, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT
john austin as jesus in the passion-130401.JPG
Joey Palacios
/
TPR
File photo of previous Passion Play held in San Antonio on Good Friday

Catholic parishioners of San Fernando Cathedral will stage the Passion Play, a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, on Good Friday morning in downtown San Antonio.

The event returns after a two-year pandemic hiatus. The rector of the cathedral, Father Carlos Velazquez, said it starts with a 9:30 a.m. ecumenical service at Milam Park.

"Then immediately after the ecumenical service at 10 o'clock, we will begin the Passion Play through the streets of San Antonio. We will end up in front of the Cathedral at exactly 12 noon where we will have the crucifixion," he said.

The Passion Play procession will travel from the park to the cathedral down Santa Rosa, Travis and Flores streets. It usually attracts thousands of locals and tourists along its route.

Velazquez said the parishioners, who portray Christ struggling to carry a large cross, his followers and Roman soldiers are spiritually moved as the procession moves towards the cathedral.

"They really undergo many, many spiritual moments as they prepare for this and obviously even during the actual procession there are many moments of spirituality that takes place," he said.

The cathedral's Passion Play started 40 years ago and is now televised on Catholic Television.

The weather should be ideal for the event. While there is a very low chance of showers, it should otherwise be mostly cloudy with temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s for most of the event.

TPR-Funder_arts 880x550.png
Texas Public Radio is supported by contributors to the Arts & Culture News Desk including The Guillermo Nicolas & Jim Foster Art Fund, Patricia Pratchett, and the V.H. McNutt Memorial Foundation.

Tags

Arts & Culture TPRTop StoriesEaster
Brian Kirkpatrick
Brian Kirkpatrick can be reached at brian@tpr.org and on Twitter at @TPRBrian
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick