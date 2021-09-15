'Momentos Musicales' On KPAC 88.3 FM Celebrates Hispanic/Latinx Heritage

During Hispanic/Latinix Heritage Month, TPR’s KPAC 88.3 FM celebrates the work of composers from Central and South America with a series called “Momentos Musicales,” produced by James Baker, an aficionado of classical music from south of the border. These short programs will air weekdays at 2:00 as part of “Classical Connections” on KPAC.

The first week of programming, beginning September 20, looks at Mexican composers through the lens of American composer Aaron Copland’s visit to Mexico in 1932, at the behest of his friend, Carlos Chávez. It was the first of many visits to Mexico for Copland, who looked upon Mexico almost as a second home, and invited many Mexican composers to participate at Tanglewood. Hear music by Chávez, as well as Arturo Marques, Eugenio Toussaint, Silvestre Revueltas, and Daniel Catán, and many others as part of this special series.

Eduardo Mata, Gustavo Dudamel, Leonard Bernstein, Enrique Bátiz, John Neschling, Roberto Minczuk and Alondra de la Parra will conduct music by Chávez, Revueltas, Toussaint, Copland, Bernstein, Manuel Ponce, Guarnieri, Heitor Villa-Lobos, Astor Piazzolla, Jose Serebrier, and Daniel Catán. Soloists will include Jorge Federico Osorio, the Assad Brothers, Clarice Assad, Claudio Arrau, Sarah Willis, Mercedes Sosa, and Juan Diego Flores.

Week two of “Momentos Musicales” features music from Cuba and other islands of the Caribbean; weeks three through four explore the reach of Spain and the Catholic Church into Latin America, and a whirlwind tour through South America.

Hear the first episode using the audio link below:

MM spot 1_mixdown.mp3 Listen • 4:05

“Momentos Musicales” is made possible in part by Ivy Hall Events and Tim the Girl Catering.

