Gabriel Iglesias Cancels San Antonio Shows After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias has announced that he must cancel the remainder of his shows at the Tobin Center after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The comedian made the announcement on his birthday. He also said that he had been fully vaccinated.

Announcement I didn’t want to make on my bday… #FluffyGotCovid ☹️ pic.twitter.com/Y41jpYuZAt — G a b r i e l - I g l e s i a s (@fluffyguy) July 15, 2021

Iglesias was nearing the end of a four-week run of his "Texas, Here Comes Fluffy Tour." According to a May press release, he was planning to record his upcoming Netflix Special in his final two performances on Saturday, July 17.

The Tobin Center reassured its patrons that Iglesias has not been in the building since testing positive for the virus. They also say strict virus protocols have remained in place throughout Iglesias' run and will remain in place.

An automatic refund will go out to ticket holders within 24 hours of the announcement.

