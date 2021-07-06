Blue Star Contemporary Opens New 3-Artist Exhibit In San Antonio

A new exhibit exploring the language of abstraction opened last week at Blue Star Contemporary. The Blue Star’s Jack McGilvray said the opening features the work of three contemporary artists.

“One featuring the work of San Antonio-based artist Doerte Weber, and two other solo exhibits, both artists from New Mexico: Terran Last Gun and Joanna Keane Lopez,” McGilvray said.

While their exhibitions are all abstract, McGilvray said they vary quite a bit within that genre.

Ansen Seale Half The World by Doerte Weber

“They all are using the language of abstraction, in unique ways. But all three are pulling from personal history and narratives, and updating those practices in a contemporary way,” she said. “So Joanna is using adobe and influenced by architecture from her family homestead in New Mexico, using adobe as a sculptural material.”

To build Lopez’s exhibit, they had to ship the adobes from New Mexico, and assemble them there at the Blue Star.

“Doerte Weber, who has a weaving practice is influenced by the weaving traditions of her community but she’s responding to the experiences of COVID-19,” she said.

Inspired by the need to constantly wash hands during the pandemic, Weber used that as a starting point in weaving hand towels, some with messages, all with creativity.

Blue Star Contemporary Super Wanderers Motion by Terran Last Gun

“Terran Last Gun, who is a Native American, is using a contemporary color palette and also working in the tradition of ledger artists,” she said.

Noting the painted lodges of his ancestors, he applies those aesthetics to geometric abstraction and pop art. McGilvray said all three artists are each very unlike the last.

“Yeah, you’ll definitely, as you navigate these three spaces, they definitely have a distinct feeling. But they also feel quite harmonious,” she said.

The exhibitions have a nice long run, so you’ll get a good chance to go see them.

“The three solo exhibitions are open now through the first week of September, and they can visit Blue Star Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” she said.

courtesy the artist 3 by Joanna Keane Lopez

