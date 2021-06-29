Free Chamber Ensemble Concert In Downtown San Antonio Beckons Listeners Back

Downtown San Antonio continues to open back up to summer entertainment, and one of the options is a musical performance by Agarita celebrating famous composers.

The four-piece ensemble features violin, piano, cello and viola, as played by Marisa Bushman.

“Agarita is a non-profit chamber ensemble here in San Antonio that strives to collaborate with other artists,” Bushman said.

While this is a concert to celebrate the country’s birthday, Bushman said the music Agarita has chosen may not be standard fare.

Natalia Sun Agarita

“Just like America, compositional technique is so different and so varied. And we wanted to pay homage to the birth of our country, with showing how diverse we are as a nation,” she said.

Their 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 30 concert at the Radius Center will feature American composers.

“So, we’ll be playing pieces by John Williams, who will be familiar to most people. But also Rebecca Clarke, Amy Beach, Charles Ives, George Gershwin, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, and a few composers that are contemporary,” Bushman said. “Along with John Williams we will be playing a looper piece for solo viola and looper, by Jessica Meyer.”

Looper pieces are created live as a basic repeating backdrop that artists build on to. Bushman says their Radius Center performance will be easy to attend.

“Parking is free on the street after 6 p.m.,” she said. “If you are not vaccinated, wear a mask. If you are vaccinated, come, and we can’t wait to see your smile.”

And as to the admission price, it’s hard to beat.

"Yes, it’s the steep price of free!" Bushman laughed. "Come and enjoy some great American music; celebrate with Agarita."

