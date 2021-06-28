There's A Story Here: Live Music Venues of San Antonio

There's a Story Here is a collaboration between the City of San Antonio Office of Historic Preservation and TPR. Historic with a lower case “h” ... San Antonio’s historical and cultural significance extends far beyond our architecture, well-known histories, and our designated landmarks.

The city is rich in stories that celebrate our built environment, diverse communities, and unique traditions. A collaboration with the City of San Antonio Office of Historic Preservation, There’s a Story Here crowd-sources fun, obscure, meaningful, and previously untold stories about San Antonio’s places, people, and events. In this episode, we’ll highlight stories about local music venues.

There are some big names, a good-natured rivalry, and a business owner who provided a stage for local and touring bands for 20 years.