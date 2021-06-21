‘Viva Fiesta!’ — Texas Cavaliers River Parade Was A Coming Out Party For San Antonio

Tens of thousands enjoyed the Texas Cavaliers Fiesta Parade on Monday, which was a coming out party for many after having been shut away for so long.

“It just great to see such an eruption of joy in San Antonio after such a long and difficult year,” said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, decked out in his Fiesta medal vest. “Obviously we’re still working through some of the challenges of the pandemic but it’s good to see the smiles on peoples’ faces.”

Jiawen Chen | Texas Public Radio Mom and daughter wearing flower crowns look ahead at the coming barges/floats.

It was sweltering 92 degrees at the River Walk as people found their seats and awaited the parade to start.

Wellington Deshield and his wife Victoria and two young children were enjoying the parade.

“I’m just glad that everything is back up and running, with COVID and it being canceled last year,” he said.

“It feels good. It was scary at first, coming out, a little bit nervous,” she said. “But being here, it’s starting to feel a lot like home.”

Jiawen Chen | Texas Public Radio Fiesta Children from the Mays Family Foundation cheer with maracas and glowsticks.

Roger Villasenor, who attended The Texas Cavalier River Parade with his wife and friends, actually met his wife during Fiesta.

“At the night parade, Flambeau parade. I went up and asked her if her name was Brenda and she said no, but here’s my phone number and we got married. And that’s almost true.”

Jiawen Chen | Texas Public Radio The royal ladies pose with their crowns.

Roger and Marie Ibarra had never been to the river parade.

“We used to watch it on TV,” they said. When asked if it was better in person, they responded, “Oh totally! Up close, it’s much better!”

Jiawen Chen | Texas Public Radio The Texas Cavaliers greet fans in their famed blue uniforms.

Jiawen Chen | Texas Public Radio The U.S Sea Services wave goodbye.

The 40 percent chance of rain held off to the very end of the parade, and then light rains cooled things off.

