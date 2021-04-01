San Antonio Botanical Garden To Host Classic Theatre Production Of 'Antigone'

One can see art in the San Antonio Botanical Garden almost always, but the kind of art you’ll see there later this week is a little more uncommon: a drama put on by The Classic Theatre. It’s not Shakespeare in the garden, though. It’s Sophocles’ Antigone. The Classic Theatre’s Kelly Hilliard Roush is directing.

“Antigone is a play I have loved since I was 15, and this is the first time I’ve ever gotten to work on it,” she said. “It deals with two people who love each other and they’re both trying to do what is right.”

Siggi Ragnar Kacey Roye and Josey Porras

Being driven by their beliefs also drives a wedge between them.

“They can’t hear each other. They have such a strong line between where their truth ends and their inability to take in another perspective, even of people they love,” she said.

That’s why this 2,000-plus-year-old play still resonates with Roush.

“Right?” she laughed. “This is stunningly relevant. We just don’t know how anymore to come to the table and to be able to have a conversation and be able to disagree and still be respectful. It feels like we’re really struggling with that.”

While the world is beginning to slowly open back up, The Classic Theatre is taking COVID-19 precautions.

“We’re asking that everyone wear masks and social distance. We are being safe as possible, not eating or drinking, and doing temperature checks at the door,” Roush said.

The play’s run is a long one, with plenty of opportunity to see it.

“It is Thursday, Friday and Sunday nights at 7:30 p.m. at the San Antonio Botanical Garden,” she said. “It opens April 8 and runs through the 25th. So three weekends.”

Admission to the play also allows those to come to take in and enjoy the Botanical Gardens.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

