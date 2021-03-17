Feeling Lucky? The San Antonio River Walk Turns Green For St. Patrick's Day

Each year since 1968 the River Walk has been transformed into the River Shannon — with the help of some eco-friendly green dye.

This year, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival have been canceled due to the pandemic. Both celebrations were also canceled in 2020. However, the entire 2.5-mile downtown portion of the River Walk is open to the public and the green dye can be seen through Wednesday.

The dye was cast into the waterway over the weekend, and a bagpiper played live on the barge while the river was “transformed.”

