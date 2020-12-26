San Antonio Wants To Turn Your Christmas Tree Into Useful Mulch

The San Antonio Solid Waste Management Department invites residents to turn their Christmas trees into mulch after the holiday season ends.

From Jan. 2 to Jan. 31 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., residents can drop off trees at the following locations:

Bitters Brush Drop-Off Center - 1800 Wurzbach Parkway, 78216

Nelson Gardens Drop-Off Center - 8963 Nelson Road, 78252

SWMD Highway 90 - 5450 Castroville Road, 78227

From Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, Tuesday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., residents can drop off trees at the following locations:

Culebra Road Drop-Off Center – 7030 Culebra Road, 78238

Frio City Road Drop-Off Center – 1531 Frio City Road, 78226

Rigsby Road Drop-Off Center – 2755 Rigsby Road, 78222

City officials say if the tree is over six feet, it should be cut in half. Remove all lights, decorations and stands. Do not bag trees. No live wreaths, garlands or plants will be accepted.

Approximately one to two weeks after these dates, the tree mulch will be available at the Bitters Brush location for free while supplies last.

Customers can also place smaller real trees in their green organics carts for their normal collection dates. Trimming may be required. The cart lid must close completely.

City officials say carts must not be overfilled and trees should not be bagged. Trees with plastic, metal, or glass still on them will not be accepted.

For more information, visit sanantonio.gov/swmd.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

