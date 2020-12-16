Kermit's San Antonio Rainbow Connection At Dellview Music

The owners of the San Antonio store Dellview Music have recorded a video that includes a trombone, a banjo and a very famous frog. Store owner Andrew Walker said that frog is none other than Kermit The Frog, the wildly popular amphibian from "Sesame Street."

“We actually a couple of months ago got a 2006 Kermit plush doll,” he said.

Once they had Kermit, they got to thinking about putting him to work testing out a new audio board and making him the focus for the project. The opening notes on the video are the distinctive ones from the song "Rainbow Connection," played on a banjo.

Dellview Music Nick Visser and Kermit playing banjo

Of course, in the 1979 "The Muppet Movie," Kermit played a banjo, which fortunately, Dellview Music has.

“We do! We have a little mini-banjo, the perfect size for Kermit, and made of cardboard and other what-not things from the store,” he said.

Kermit doesn’t sing on this one. Instead, a trombone steps in.

“Yeah, the melody is taken up by the trombone,” he said.

Walker plays the trombone, and he and co-owner Nick Visser played all the instruments and sang backups in the recording.

Dellview Music Andrew Walker and Kermit going over the music

“Nick is the banjo and the bass, and I’m keyboard and we’re both all the vocals on it,” he said.

The amusing little video has Kermit taking the grand tour of the city, including Main Plaza, the River Walk and The Tobin Center. Apparently, he liked it enough to stick around Dellview Music for the holidays.

“Yep, he’s still sitting here with his cardboard banjo and all,” Walker said.

