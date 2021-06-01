Anne Kniggendorf
Anne Kniggendorf is a Kansas City-based freelance writer who is a regular contributor to KCUR 89.3. Her work has also been published by NPR, Smithsonian, and the Saturday Evening Post. She is a Navy veteran.
More than 12,000 American Legion posts closed for at least part of the pandemic. Those closures left some posts in financial trouble.
At Christmastime in small towns, churches are trying to find organists — or even pianists. Sometimes piano-playing children have stepped up to fill the void.