Alexa Ura | The Texas Tribune

Alexa Ura | The Texas TribuneDEMOGRAPHICS REPORTER/ASSOCIATE EDITOR
Alexa Ura is an associate editor and reporter at The Texas Tribune. As the Tribune’s demographics reporter, she covers the intersection between politics and race with an emphasis on the state’s surging Hispanic population. She also covers voting rights issues for the Tribune, where she started as a reporting fellow in 2013. She’s a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin.
-
The Houston Democrat has been on her feet speaking, not allowed to sit or lean against her desk, and unable to take bathroom breaks or drink water, since Wednesday evening. Her effort is more of a symbolic gesture than an attempt to block passage of the bill.