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4 people dead, more injured following 3 shootings in Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood

By Penelope Rivera | KERA
Published November 1, 2026 at 12:25 PM CST
Dallas police officers were responding to a shooting call in the 4900 block of Wadsworth Drive when they found an unresponsive 3-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.
Yfat Yossifer
/
KERA
Dallas police officers were responding to a shooting call in the 4900 block of Wadsworth Drive when they found an unresponsive 3-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

Four people were left dead and at least 15 others were injured following multiple shootings in Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to Dallas Police. 

During a press conference Sunday, Police Chief Daniel Comeaux told reporters three separate shootings occurred within minutes of each other and detectives are working to determine if the shootings were related. 

“This is completely unacceptable to take place in Dallas, and we’re going to do everything that we need to do to everyone in custody that’s responsible for this,” Comeaux said.

Police did not identify the people who died.

The total number of people injured is also being determined as some people took themselves to the hospital, Comeaux added.

Police closed off the area around 1 a.m.  and arrested one suspect. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2026 KERA News
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