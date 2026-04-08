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What comes next for the Strait of Hormuz

NPR | By Jackie Northam
Published April 8, 2026 at 6:10 PM CDT

Iran says it agreed to two weeks of safe passage for ships traversing the Strait of Hormuz, but most vessels are staying put until certain it's safe.

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All Things Considered
Jackie Northam
Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
See stories by Jackie Northam