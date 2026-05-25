Bexar County weighs tax breaks for H-E-B’s $636 million regional hub

Bexar County commissioners on Tuesday are expected to consider incentives for San Antonio-based grocery giant H-E-B’s $636 million investment in its Super Regional Center at Houston St. and Foster Rd.

The manufacturing and distribution center would create 720 new jobs and retain another 1,389 jobs. Those jobs would pay an average annual wage of nearly $53,000, or a base hourly wage of $18.13.

A new bakery, fresh plant and logistics hub are part of the expansion plans for the Super Regional Center.

“I’m proud the County is partnering to keep the state’s largest employer growing jobs for San Antonio," Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert said before the meeting.

The expansion comes as H-E-B continues investing in manufacturing and distribution capacity to keep pace with rapid population growth across Texas and increasing demand at stores statewide. H-E-B employs more than 175,000 people across Texas and Mexico.

The county's economic development office is expected to recommend commissioners approve a 10-year, 85% tax break on real and personal property investments by H-E-B valued at more than $15 million to help support the project. County officials say the incentive package would help secure long-term job growth and industrial investment in East Bexar County.

H-E-B is seeking incentives above the county’s standard tax abatement guidelines, which generally cap abatements at 40% but allow exceptions for major economic development projects.

The Foster Road campus has been a key part of H-E-B’s manufacturing and distribution strategy since the company acquired the site in 2017 with the help of local incentives.

The H-E-B incentives are among several high-profile items on Tuesday’s commissioners court agenda.

Commissioners will also discuss in executive session incentives for Project Orca, Toyota's $2 billion expansion of its manufacturing facilities here. Industry observers have speculated Toyota could bring Tacoma production back to San Antonio.

They may also consider a development agreement with rodeo officials for the East Side stock show and rodeo grounds, unless they vote to discuss the matter behind closed doors in executive session.

Commissioners are also scheduled to hear the 2025 progress report from the Joint City/County Collaborative Commission on Domestic Violence.

In addition, they are expected to approve several proclamations, including one recognizing Bexar County law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty during National Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day.