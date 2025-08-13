© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

Team Conrad or Jeremiah? How 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' enraptured and divided audiences

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 13, 2025 at 11:09 AM CDT
Belly (Lola Tung) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) in "The Summer I Turned Pretty." (Erika Doss/Amazon Content Services)
/
Belly (Lola Tung) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) in "The Summer I Turned Pretty." (Erika Doss/Amazon Content Services)

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” is one of the shows this season that’s on everyone’s minds. The love triangle between Isabel “Belly” Conklin and the Fisher brothers, brooding Conrad and carefree Jeremiah, has the internet divided.

(L-R) Gavin Casalegno, Lola Tung and Christopher Briney attend "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Season 3 New York Launch Event at Refinery Rooftop on July 16, 2025 in New York City. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
/
(L-R) Gavin Casalegno, Lola Tung and Christopher Briney attend "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Season 3 New York Launch Event at Refinery Rooftop on July 16, 2025 in New York City. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The show is back for a third and final season, and host Robin Young speaks with showrunner and creator Jenny Han about why the drama has captured so many.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
Here & Now
Here & Now Newsroom