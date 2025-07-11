© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

Federal appeals court blocks 'click to cancel' rule

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 11, 2025 at 10:57 AM CDT

A federal court unsubscribed from the Federal Trade Commission’s ‘click to cancel’ rule that would have made it easier for consumers to cancel subscriptions. Just days before it was supposed to go into effect, the rule was struck down by an appeals court in St. Louis.

Economics researcher Neale Mahoney speaks with Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid about the economic outcomes of this decision.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom