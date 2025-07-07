What will foreign policy look like after Trump's presidency?
The first six months of President Trump’s term have brought major changes to U.S. foreign policy, from gutting foreign aid to softening the approach toward Russia.
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Rebecca Lissner, a senior fellow for U.S. foreign policy at the Council on Foreign Relations, and Mira Rapp-Hooper, a partner at The Asia Group and a visiting senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, about how the United States might completely rethink foreign policy post-Trump rather than simply restoring what he’s upended.
They are the co-authors of an article in the latest edition of Foreign Affairs, titled “Absent at the Creation? American Strategy and the Delusion of a Post-Trump Restoration.”
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2025 WBUR