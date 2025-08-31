Assistant City Manager Lori Houston, who led charge on Project Marvel, announces departure

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Assistant City Manager Lori Houston has announced she is leaving her position. The 47-year-old has been with the city for 23 years. She is credited for being a key figure in the creation of Project Marvel, the controversial downtown sports and entertainment district. Houston oversaw the Historic Preservations Department, Human Services, Neighborhood and Housing Services and Center City Development and Operations.

City Manager Erik Walsh said that Houston has “helped shape San Antonio” during her tenure. The City recently approved a nonbinding set of terms that would help finance the 1.3-billion-dollar Spurs arena over the objections of Mayor Gina Ortiz-Jones.

Houston was also instrumental in projects like the Museum Reach and the Hemisfair Park Area Redevelopment Corporation.

In a memo to city staff, Walsh thanked Houston for her leadership and service to the community and said that Houston will take time off to be with family and will take a part-time job as an advisor to a consulting firm.