What is the U.S. and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation?

The U.S. and Israeli government-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is at the center of a new aid plan for the war-torn Palestinian-populated area. However, the organization has already faced major setbacks.

Most humanitarian groups in the area and the United Nations oppose its structure and purpose. The foundation’s executive director unexpectedly resigned this week. One of its outposts was the scene of chaos as Israeli forces fired warning shots over frenzied Palestinians desperate for food and aid, as a blockade continues to hamper efforts to get supplies into the area.

For more on the organization, its purpose and backers, Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks to Sam Mednick, who covers Israel and the Palestinian territories for the Associated Press.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR