Marketing pushed meat onto Americans' plates. Can plant-based protein do the same?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode The hidden forces shaping your choices.

Americans have been overconsuming meat for years, says food systems expert Sarah Lake. She wants to help people choose less meat and more plant-based proteins for their health and the climate.

About Sarah Lake

Sarah Lake is the CEO of Tilt Collective, a non-profit advocating for a sustainable, healthy food system for all.

Prior to Tilt Collective, Sarah co-founded Madre Brava, an advocacy organisation working to elevate protein transition as a critical climate solution. She holds a PhD in Economic Sociology where her research focused on the social and environmental harms of livestock supply chains.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Harsha Nahata and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and James Delahoussaye. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

