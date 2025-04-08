Worth Repeating: Serviced Texas Public Radio Published April 8, 2025 at 5:10 PM CDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email A digital program for the live event held at the Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center at Texas Public Radio on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. The first storyteller is Vanessa Danielle Cisneros. Vanessa shares a story about the need for boundaries when considering work life balance. Our next storyteller is Rose Rivers. Rose shares a story about her louder than life journey in a very quiet place. Our next storyteller is Sandra Velarde. Sandra shares a story about a job she needed and how it shaped a period of her life she’ll never forget. Our next storyteller is Michelle Byrne. Michelle shares a story about a summer job that gave her maybe a little too much confidence at once. Our next storyteller is Jade Ybarra. Jade shares a story about a tough decision that would shape her career in many ways. Our next storyteller is Nico Garza. Nico shares a few instances of ridiculousness while working at two very different places. Our last storyteller is Mac McDowell. Mac shares a story about a marooned sailor and a derelict boat.