Man killed at Boeing Center after jet engine falls on top of him

A man was killed at the Boeing Center at Tech Port on Friday after a jet engine fell on top of him.

San Antonio police say the man was in his 70s and was working with a crew to transport the jet engine at the facility's loading dock when the engine rolled and caused the worker to fall off the dock — with the 5,000-pound engine falling on top of him.

The San Antonio Fire Department says he was pronounced dead on the scene when they arrived. The man was not identified.

Officials called it a "workplace accident."

Boeing Center at Tech Port did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Port San Antonio officials referred questions to police and fire officials.

This is a developing story that will be updated.