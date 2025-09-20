© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

Man killed at Boeing Center after jet engine falls on top of him

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published September 20, 2025 at 8:57 AM CDT
File photo — Exterior view and signage at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas.
Carlos Kosienski/Sipa USA
/
Reuters
File photo — Exterior view and signage at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas.

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A man was killed at the Boeing Center at Tech Port on Friday after a jet engine fell on top of him.

San Antonio police say the man was in his 70s and was working with a crew to transport the jet engine at the facility's loading dock when the engine rolled and caused the worker to fall off the dock — with the 5,000-pound engine falling on top of him.

The San Antonio Fire Department says he was pronounced dead on the scene when they arrived. The man was not identified.

Officials called it a "workplace accident."

Boeing Center at Tech Port did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Port San Antonio officials referred questions to police and fire officials.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
News Top StoriesTPR
TPR Staff
See stories by TPR Staff